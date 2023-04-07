Palestinians Condemn Settler’s Shooting of Young Footballer in Jerusalem

April 7, 2023 Blog, News
Young Palestinian footballer Khader Ghorab, 15, was shot and injured by a Jewish settler in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

President of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), Jibril Rajoub, condemned on Thursday the crime committed by an illegal Jewish settler who opened fire at young Palestinian footballer Khader Ghorab in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Ghorab, a 15-year-old footballer of the Hilal Al-Quds F.C., was injured in the hand and neck and was hospitalized as a result of the shooting attack.

Rajoub said in a press statement that the crime of shooting Ghorab “is a continuation of the series of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army and settlers against Palestinian athletes and sports.”

“This is a crime that the international sports movement cannot tolerate or ignore,” Rajoub stressed, calling on all the stakeholders concerned to provide protection to athletes in Palestine in view of the human rights violations by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

