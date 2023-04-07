Two Jewish Settlers Killed in West Bank Shooting

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Jewish settlers were killed on Friday after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank as tensions escalate, Israeli media reported.

The attack targeted a vehicle near the illegal Jewish settlement of Hamra in the West Banks’s northern Jericho governate.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “a shooting attack was carried out on a vehicle at the Hamra Junction,” adding that Israeli “soldiers are searching the area”.

Israeli medical sources confirmed that two women were killed and a third was seriously wounded.

The attack came hours after Israeli missile strikes on Lebanon and Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)