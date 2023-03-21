UK, Israel to Sign Multimillion Agreement despite Violence against Palestinians

Britain and Israel will sign an agreement aimed at deepening technology, trade, and security ties over the next seven years when UK foreign minister James Cleverly meets his Israeli counterpart in London on Tuesday, The New Arab reported.

The decision comes despite a political crisis engulfing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul, and the continued persecution and oppression of Palestinians in occupied territories.

Israel’s Eli Cohen is visiting London to sign the new roadmap for relations with Britain.

“Our roadmap will allow us to fully take advantage of the opportunities in areas of mutual interest, including tech, trade and security,” Cleverly said in a statement ahead of the visit.

The new deal includes around 20 million pounds ($24.50 million) of joint funding commitments on technology and innovation, the statement added.

Britain and Israel last year launched negotiations for a new trade agreement and said that deal was “a key priority for both governments”.

Britain said discussions would also include the recent spike in violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel has killed at least 88 Palestinians so far this year, with nearly daily raids on towns in the West Bank.

(The New Arab, PC)