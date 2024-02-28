GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded | Israeli Massacres Continue | Hezbollah Missiles Target Upper Galilee – Day 145

Israeli forces targeted civilian homes in Khan Yunis and Deir Al-Balah, killing and wounding several Palestinians. The Israeli army announced the killing of at least two soldiers and the severe wounding of seven others from the Givati Brigade in the northern Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the northern front heats up. According to Israeli media, material damage was caused by Hezbollah missiles in Kiryat Shmona. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,954 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,325 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, February 28, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: The Israeli army mistakenly fired shells from its tanks into Israel five times since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

BRITISH PM SUNAK: We seek a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and we must do everything in our power to deliver aid.

Wednesday, February 28, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNRWA: Aid convoys are under fire and Israel prevents their access to areas in Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY: 26 Israeli soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles during the past 24 hours.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin and Tandem shells, west of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli mini-ministerial council will meet tomorrow evening, Thursday, to discuss the prisoner exchange deal.

UNRWA: Aid entering Gaza has decreased by half compared to last month.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters clashed with an Israeli special force from a distance of zero west of Khan Yunis, and confirmed that the clash resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of another.

Wednesday, February 28, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli artillery shelling on homes in the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.

ISMAIL HANIYEH: The Israeli army represents one of the lowest armies humanity has ever known.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Casualties were recorded in an Israeli artillery shelling on homes in the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, February 28, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that its planes bombed a ” Hezbollah ammunition depot and military buildings ” in the Khirbet Salam and Ramiya areas in southern Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,954 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,325 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, February 28, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the bombing in Deir Al-Balah has risen to five.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed with missiles from southern Lebanon the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade, Camp Ghaybour, and the airport barracks in Beit Hillel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing targeting citizens in the Abu Holi area, south of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, February 28, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported material damage during the recent bombing from Lebanon on the town of Beit Hillel in the Upper Galilee, while the Israeli police spokesman announced that there was damage to property as a result of a number of rockets falling in the vicinity of Kiryat Shmona.

PRCS: 34 injured people were moved to the hospital after the occupation targeted two homes in Deir al-Balah.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and the Finger of Galilee for the second time since Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, February 28, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli position in Galilee.

Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the town of Beit Lev in southern Lebanon.

Wednesday, February 28, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli fighter jets destroy a house east of Gaza City.

Wednesday, February 28, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the killing of two officers and the serious wounding of seven others from the Givati ​​Brigade in battles in the northern Gaza Strip last night.

Wednesday, February 28, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Gaza envelope.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling and raids on various areas of Khan Yunis, targeting the eastern area of ​​the city.

Wednesday, February 28, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Axios said that the administration of US President Joe Biden gave Israel a deadline to sign a letter committing it to international law when using American weapons.

Wednesday, February 28, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

RUSSIAN DELEGATE TO UNSC: Israel places obstacles to aid to Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)