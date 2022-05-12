UK Voters to Lobby Parliament to Place Sanctions on Israel

Voters in the UK are asking their MPs to end their complicity in Israeli apartheid and calling for sanctions on Israel.

The move, organized by the UK-based NGO Friends of Al Aqsa (FoA) on Wednesday, is the first in-person lobby of parliament since 2019.

"The lobbying, which was organized by non profit organization Friends of Al-Aqsa @FriendsofAlAqsa , and supported by a number of key organizations, was the first in-person lobby of parliament for Palestine since 2019." @arabnews https://t.co/RooygmYV9I — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) May 12, 2022

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle, FoA says that “individuals are asking their MPs to not only publicly condemn Israel’s recent use of steel-coated rubber bullets and tear gas on worshippers at Al-Aqsa, but to impose sanctions on Israel for these attacks.”

The move follows “the announcement of proposed legislation to stop public bodies from practicing BDS in the Queen’s Speech.” This comes after many individuals across the UK have “called out politicians for their double standards on Palestine and Ukraine, after MPs’ support for sanctions on Russia.”

🚨 NATIONAL LOBBY FOR PALESTINE: WEDS 11TH MAY 🚨 Will you meet your MP to discuss Palestine? 🇵🇸 ➡️Get involved now: https://t.co/k7ol9ZGTzK #PalestineInParliament #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/gj8A6Ui7Rx — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) April 4, 2022

“Today, MPs face an important moral question: will they play their part in ending Israeli apartheid and support sanctions on Israel, or will they continue to ignore the findings of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which support what Palestinians have been saying for decades?” Shamiul Joarder, Head of Public Affairs at FOA, said.

“We will continue to call out MPs for their blatant double standards – Israel must be sanctioned for its breaking of international law, just like we are seeing with Russia,” FoA concluded in its statement.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)