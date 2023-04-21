120,000 Worshippers Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite Israeli Restrictions

120,000 people performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Friday, despite the strict measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities, according to the Islamic Endowments Department.

The Department said that 120,000 worshippers performed the Eid prayer inside the mosque compound and in its courtyards.

WAFA correspondent reported that Israeli occupation forces assaulted Palestinian youths, beating them with sticks near the Lions’ Gate in occupied Jerusalem, while they were on their way to perform the Eid prayer.

“Allahu akbar, Allahu akbar (Allah is the greatest, Allah is the greatest)” Palestinians recite Eid takbeer at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque following the announcement of the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, this night.#EidAlFitr2023 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/xwwbBgOIO8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 20, 2023

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the mosque compound witnessed successive nightly incursions by the Israeli occupation forces and attacks on worshipers and seclusion in the mosque.

April 4 marked the peak of such incursions when the Israeli occupation forces raided al-Aqsa mosque and assaulted worshippers in shocking scenes recorded on video and widely shared on social media, sparking international outrage and condemnation.

(WAFA, PC)