Occupation Army Raids West Bank City to Tear down Poster of Palestinian Slain by Israel

May 17, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers take down the poster of Mohammad Souf, killed last November. (Photo: video grab)

Israeli occupation forces raided the West Bank city of Salfit on Tuesday to tear down a large banner poster of Mohammad Souf, Maan news agency reported.

Souf was killed last November by Israeli soldiers.

According to his relatives, the Israeli occupation forces went to the rubble of his family home, which was recently demolished by Israel. They took the banner, which was hanging over the remains of the house.

“The Israeli occupation forces confiscated it and tore up several other smaller posters,” Souf’s relatives added.

Mohammad Souf was killed by Israeli occupation forces inside the illegal Jewish settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank.

(MEMO, PC)

