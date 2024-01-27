Palestinians Killed, Wounded as Israel Intensifies Airstrikes on Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Palestinians were killed and others wounded on Saturday evening as Israeli occupation forces launched airstrikes on various areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that four Palestinians were killed and scores were wounded in an Israeli bombardment of the Malaha area west of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, an Israeli warplane targeted a residential building in the Jourat Al-Aqad neighborhood west of the city, causing injuries among the residents.

Meanwhile, invading Israeli troops continued their campaign of destroying civilian homes and structures in the Al-Batn Al-Sameen area of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military also persisted in shelling the surroundings of the Al-Amal Hospital, firing intensively in its direction.

In central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes targeted several houses in the Maghazi refugee camp.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,257 Palestinians have been killed, and 64,797 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)