War on Lebanon Will Be Met with Fierce Resistance – Hezbollah Warns Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese group Hezbollah has issued a stern warning to Israel against waging a war on Lebanon, with senior officials emphasizing the resilience and might of the Lebanese resistance.

Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, stated on Tuesday that Israel is incapable of expanding its war to Lebanon due to its exhausted army.

He criticized Israel’s psychological warfare tactics, asserting that Hezbollah’s resistance fighters continuously weaken Israel’s capabilities.

Severe Consequences

For his part, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, in a speech on Wednesday, echoed these sentiments, stating that continued Israeli attacks on civilians will prompt Hezbollah to target new settlements with missiles.

He warned that Israeli tanks entering Lebanon would face severe consequences.

Nasrallah defended the resistance’s actions in Gaza on October 7 as justified, marking the opening of the Lebanese “Support Front” in the Al-Aqsa Flood battle as a victory for the Palestinian people.

Nasrallah noted that after ten months of fighting, Israel has failed to achieve its goals and is now resorting to massacres to mask its failures.

He highlighted the Israeli army’s admitted shortages of fighters and tanks and held the United States responsible for supplying weapons used in the conflict.

Basrallah also dismissed rumors of any agreements regarding Lebanon’s southern borders and asserted that the future of the region will be determined by the ongoing battle’s outcomes. He referenced Yemen’s successful blockade as an example of resistance capabilities.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, AJA)