Palestinian Postage Stamp Commemorates Late Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Ministry of Telecom and Information Technology launched a postage stamp commemorating the late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The stamp, which was presented during an official ceremony at the ministry headquarters in Ramallah, reads: “Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli occupation forces on May 11, 2022, while covering an Israeli military in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Her assassination sparked international outrage, especially when Israeli forces attacked mourners at her funeral in Occupied East Jerusalem, almost causing the coffin to drop.

During the launch of Shireen Abu Akleh's commemorative postage stamp to honor her legacy.

In September 2022, a joint investigation by Palestinian rights group Al-Haq and London-based group Forensic Architecture uncovered evidence that the killing was deliberate.

Paying homage to Abu Akleh, Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud said in a recent interview:

“One thing that I appreciated so much about her, aside from her humble demeanor and just kindness, she was a very kind and gentle person, is the type of journalism that she did. In Palestine, it is what we call community journalism.”

“Shireen was very well known to Israeli soldiers in that area. She’s been working there for over 20 years. They must have known who she was when they actually opened fire and killed her. In fact, many people are using the term assassination,” Baroud added.

“I think it’s important that what we make very, very clear here, is that when you have this kind of numbers, when the Palestinian Journalist Syndicate, for example, says anywhere between 500 to 700 Palestinian journalists or journalists in Palestine are targeted by the Israeli occupation, and that nearly 50 of them have been killed since the Second Intifada in 2000,” Baroud concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle, AJA)