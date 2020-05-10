Palestinians Protest against Closure of Prisoners’ Bank Accounts

Angry Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and opened fire at branches of Cairo Amman Banks in Jericho and Jenin after the bank accounts of prisoners inside Israeli jails were closed, Quds Press reported on Friday.

Several Palestinian groups and factions condemned the closures of the accounts of the prisoners and declared that the banks “must be partners in losses as they are partners in gains.”

Palestinian groups concerned with the matter issued a joint statement stating: “We stress that the Israeli occupation authorities have been using the issue of taking care of the families of the prisoners and martyrs as a tool to impose its dictations.”

#Israel occupation is forcing banks in the occupied #WestBank to close bank accounts held by the families of #palestinian prisoners, a move that comes as Palestinians face a potential economic crisis after weeks of lockdown to combat the #coronavirus #pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9oo0fiTmM5 — Lina Khalid (@Lina99132) May 10, 2020

The groups claim that Israel, through imposing its dictations, is trying to reiterate its false claims related to the Palestinian people, prisoners, and leadership.

According to the groups, “Israel wants to achieve two goals through such a step: stigmatizing the Palestinian resistance as a form of terror, and reinforce its sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian lands.”

At the same time, the groups called for the Palestinian banks to follow the guidelines of the Palestinian Authority and not the Israeli military rulers.

Well worth watching Ramzy Baroud on this #PalestinianPrisonersDay talking about the realities of those living behind the #ApartheidWall & prisoners within & without the prison walls of #OccupiedPalestine which he documents in his book "These Chains Will Be Broken"#WeAreWithYou https://t.co/pX9IH48A6P — @DublinActivist Palestine (@dublinactivist) April 17, 2020

The Palestinian Monetary Authority condemned the Israeli orders, as well as the Palestinian attacks on the banks.

A statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, confirmed that it would work with the banks in order to avoid the negative consequences of closing the accounts, and affirmed that it would do its best to make sure that the Palestinian banks would follow Palestinian guidelines, and not Israeli’s.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)