WATCH: Israel Isolates Occupied Al-Khalil to Facilitate Raids of Jewish Extremists

Israeli occupation forces yesterday imposed tight restrictions, closed Palestinian shops, and stopped Palestinians at checkpoints to secure raids by illegal Jewish settlers to an archaeological site in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Anadolu reported.

A local activist told the news wire that the Israeli occupation forces accompanied groups of Jewish settlers who arrived in the archaeological area.

The Israeli army closed the Palestinian shops in bab Alzawieh in Hebron to let Israeli settlers raid the area.

The Israeli settlers get a welfare life by violating the Palestinians basic human rights. pic.twitter.com/mt9UzOxOFa — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) July 18, 2021

Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces closed the Bab Al-Zawyeh area in central Hebron, in addition to a road leading to Al-Shuhada Street.

According to Wafa, large numbers of Israeli forces stormed the Bab Al-Zawyeh area, forcing local Palestinian residents out of it and shop owners to close their stores to provide protection for extremist settlers’ incursions into the archaeological site to perfume Talmudic rituals.

Watch Israeli settlers attack Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank of city of Hebron, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yuxRVVjaVE — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) July 19, 2021

Jewish settlers regularly carry out raids in this area under the claims of performing religious rituals despite the fact that this area is under the sovereignty of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)