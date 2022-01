By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Palestinians from the Greek Orthodox community in the Gaza Strip pray during Christmas Eve Mass at St. Porphyrios Church in Gaza City.

The Palestinian Christian community is one of the most ancient Christian communities in the world. Due to the Israeli siege on Gaza, like their Muslim brethren, they are not allowed to visit their holy sites in occupied Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)