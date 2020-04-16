PHOTOS: Palestinian Artist Reveals Her Latest ‘Sand’ Creation

April 16, 2020 Articles, Features, Images
Gaza-based Palestinian artist Rana el-Ramlawi revealed her latest work, a sand sculpture 'Stay Home'. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

Gaza-based Palestinian artist Rana el-Ramlawi revealed her latest work, a sand sculpture “Stay Home”, as part of the awareness campaign to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Gaza-based Palestinian artist Rana el-Ramlawi revealed her latest work, a sand sculpture ‘Stay Home’. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

All photos by Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)

