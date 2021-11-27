PLO Condemns Defense Deal between Israel, Morocco (VIDEOS)

November 27, 2021
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (R) with his Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi. (Photo: via Benny Gantz Twitter page)

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) on Friday condemned in a statement the defense deal recently signed between Israel and Morocco, which lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing and future arms sales.

“We wished that the Kingdom of Morocco, which chairs Al Quds Committee, would not have taken this dangerous step in light of the racist measures practiced by Israel against the Palestinian people, its disregard for all peace agreements, its rejection of negotiations and the two-state solution and its imposition of a fait accompli policy,” the statement announced.

“The continued settlement and forced displacement of occupied Jerusalem, the gradual annexation of Palestinian lands, and the undermining of the Arab and Islamic identity of Jerusalem and its sanctities were reasons why Morocco should not have signed the deal,” the statement added:

“This deal constitutes a departure from what was stipulated in the Arab League summits, the Arab consensus and the Arab Peace Initiative,” it continued.

The PLO Executive Committee stressed that the deal was “harmful to Arab national security and the interests of the Arab nation.”

The statement urged Morocco to cancel the deal, stating that any departure by an Arab country from the Arab Peace Initiative – which stipulates that normalization comes after ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian and Arab lands – is unacceptable and a reward for the occupation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

