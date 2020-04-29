West Bank Annexation, Orientalism and More (PALESTINE CHRONICLE TV)

Our editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo discuss the topics of the week in the latest episode of Palestine Chronicle TV. (Photo: Video Grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Join our editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo as they discuss the topics of the week in the latest episode of Palestine Chronicle TV:

Israel’s annexation plan;

Palestine in the Western Muslim Discourse;

An Israeli Court’s Absurd Verdict to Force the Palestinian Authority to Pay $150 million in damages.

Palestine Chronicle TV: What if Israel Annexes the West Bank and Jordan Valley

Join Palestine Chronicle Editors as we discuss the top headlines of the week.

Posted by Ramzy Baroud on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

(The Palestine Chronicle)

