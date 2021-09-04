Poisoned to Death: Bodies of Three Palestinian Workers Recovered from Gaza-Egypt Tunnel

Tunnels are seen as a lifeline for Gazans, supplying them with much-needed food and medicine. (Photo: File)

The Gaza-based Palestinian group, Hamas on Friday said it recovered the bodies of three men from a tunnel along the Egyptian border.

The statement gave no cause of death. But a day earlier, the group accused Egypt of pumping poisonous gas into the tunnel. Such accusations could escalate tensions with Egypt just as the Egyptians are reportedly trying to broker a cease-fire agreement between the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and Israel.

There was no immediate Egyptian comment.

Contact was lost with the three workers late Thursday. Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups later said that workers had died when toxic gas was pumped into a trading tunnel, calling it “murder for which Egyptian authorities bear full responsibility.”

(Agencies, PC, Social Media)

