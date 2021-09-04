Israel Demolishes Al-Araqeeb Village for 192nd Time

Israeli authorities demolished the Palestinian Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb in the southern Negev for the 192nd time on Thursday. The Bedouin families of Al-Araqeeb rebuild the village every time Israeli authorities demolish it.

The village was first levelled in July 2010, and every time the residents of Al-Araqeeb rebuild their tents and small homes, occupation forces return to raze them, sometimes several times in a month.

vpalestinet: The Israeli authorities demolished Al Araqeeb village, in the occupied Al Naqab, for the 192th time. pic.twitter.com/qexELDUzQV — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) September 2, 2021

Located in the Negev (Naqab) desert, the village is one of 51 “unrecognized” Arab villages in the area and is constantly targeted for demolition ahead of plans to Judaize the Negev by building homes for new Jewish communities.

Israeli bulldozers, which Bedouins are charged for, demolish everything, from the trees to the water tanks, but Bedouin residents have tried to rebuild it every time.

Bedouins in the Negev must abide by the same laws as Jewish Israeli citizens. They pay taxes but do not enjoy the same rights and services as Jews in Israel and the state has repeatedly refused to connect the towns to the national grid, water supplies, and other vital amenities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)