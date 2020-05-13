Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran, Annexation Plans

May 13, 2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Photo: via Twitter)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Israel for talks with the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former rival Benny Gantz who is now part of Israel’s new unity government that will be formed.

Pompeo wore a red, white and blue face mask when he landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning for his first trip abroad in nearly two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During his visit, Pompeo discussed Iran, the coronavirus pandemic, and Israel’s possible annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, a move expected to enrage the Palestinians and many of Israel’s Western allies.

Netanyahu and Gantz postponed the swearing-in of the new government to accommodate Pompeo’s one-day visit.

During Pompeo’s visit, Israeli soldiers shot and killed 15-year-old Zaid Fadel Qaysia, in the Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil) in southern West Bank.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)

