Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran, Annexation Plans

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Israel for talks with the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former rival Benny Gantz who is now part of Israel’s new unity government that will be formed.

Glad to be in Israel to coordinate with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu and @Gantzbe on countering two critical threats: COVID-19 and Iran. Israel and the United States will take on these challenges side-by-side. pic.twitter.com/aSrzD8MhkS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 13, 2020

Pompeo wore a red, white and blue face mask when he landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning for his first trip abroad in nearly two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During his visit, Pompeo discussed Iran, the coronavirus pandemic, and Israel’s possible annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, a move expected to enrage the Palestinians and many of Israel’s Western allies.

Impressed with #Israel's efforts to defeat #COVID19. Our countries are united, not only by our shared values, but also by our shared determination to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. We will face all threats to the security and prosperity of our peoples together. pic.twitter.com/t0kgzz7j5t — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 13, 2020

Netanyahu and Gantz postponed the swearing-in of the new government to accommodate Pompeo’s one-day visit.

During Pompeo’s visit, Israeli soldiers shot and killed 15-year-old Zaid Fadel Qaysia, in the Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil) in southern West Bank.

