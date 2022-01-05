PPC: Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner is on Ventilator

A Palestinian prisoner who is suffering from cancer has seen his health seriously deteriorate, a prisoners’ affairs monitor said Tuesday.

Nasser Abu Hamid, 49, was moved from prison to Israel’s Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon five days ago, where he is on a ventilator, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said.

Abu Hamid, who had recently begun chemotherapy treatment, was admitted to the hospital because he suffered from a very high temperature, the PPC said.

The organization said his need for assisted breathing “warns of a great danger to his life, especially since he suffers from cancer”, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Abu Hamid, who has been in prison since 2002, began to fall ill in August with chest pain. Doctors found and removed a lung tumor.

The prisoner was moved back to Israel’s Ashkelon jail where his condition worsened. The PPC said his access to chemotherapy was deliberately delayed.

Abu Hamid is one of five brothers from the same family handed life sentences by Israel. A sixth brother from the same family was killed by Israeli forces.

Their mother was not allowed to visit them for years and their father died while the brothers were behind bars.

The family home has also been knocked down on five occasions, most recently in 2019, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)