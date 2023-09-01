Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces attacked on Friday Palestinians peacefully protesting at the fence separating Gaza from Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A Palestinian protester was reportedly struck with a tear gas canister and several others suffocated.

Israeli soldiers deployed along the fence to the east of the Gaza Strip opened fire at dozens of Palestinians who rallied in protest of the Israeli occupation’s continued crimes.

On Wednesday, the Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Gaza Siege agreed to resume demonstrations along the eastern fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

The Great March of Return started on 30 March 2018, a day which marks Palestine Land Day.

For almost two years, thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza have protested at the eastern borders of the besieged enclave to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

At least 305 Palestinians were killed and more than 31,000 others were wounded as Israeli occupation forces used “lethal force” against the unarmed demonstrators.

(PC, WAFA)