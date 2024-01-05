New Massacres as Israel Continues to Strike Gaza from All Directions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded between Thursday night and Friday morning as Israel continued to pound the besieged Gaza Strip by air, land and sea.

Southern Gaza

At least six Palestinians have been killed in continuous Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, since dawn on Friday, according to Al-Jazeera.

Also in Khan Yunis, an Israeli airstrike claimed the life of one Palestinian and left numerous others wounded in the vicinity of the European Hospital.

An Israeli fighter jet flattened to the ground a residence belonging to the Kawara’ family in the eastern part of the city.

32 Palestinians were killed on Thursday as a result of the continuous raids launched by the Israeli occupation aircraft on residential areas in the Al-Amal neighborhood, the Al-Qarara area, in the town of Khuza’a and in the vicinity of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

In Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, five citizens were martyred and others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted the home of the Abu Sanjar family in the center of the city.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported renewed Israeli artillery shelling and shooting from drones in the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/WL5CdgJRrD pic.twitter.com/ncr4hJIoTN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 5, 2024

Central Gaza

At least five Palestinians were killed, with several more injured, as Israeli occupation forces targeted a vehicle in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Israeli aircraft bombed a house belonging to the Abu Holi family, resulting in a number of killed and wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Israel also bombed the house of the director of the Central Governorate Ambulance Center, Anwar Abu Houli, in the Al-Maghazi camp, which led to a number of killed and wounded.

The Red Crescent crews were able to evacuate two bodies and five wounded, while a number of citizens were still under the rubble.

Israeli drones also fired bullets at displaced people near the entrance to Al-Masdar village in the central Gaza Strip.

Rescue and ambulance crews were able to recover a number of bodies and wounded from under the rubble of a house targeted by Israeli forces in Al-Maghazi camp.

Moreover, Israeli artillery bombed the areas of Al-Zawaida, Al-Nuseirat, Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, while Israeli aircraft destroyed a house for the Al-Louh family near the Wadi Gaza Bridge.

As Israel continues to shell Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Israeli planes and artillery continue to strike the central Gaza Strip from all directions.https://t.co/WL5CdgJRrD pic.twitter.com/IubqlxoUPC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 5, 2024

Northern Gaza

In Gaza City, medical sources reported that the bodies of nine Palestinians arrived at Al-Shifa Medical Complex as a result of Israel’s bombing of the city’s neighborhoods.

Israeli air forces launched raids on the Juhr al-Dik area south of Gaza City, and near the port of Gaza, bringing the death toll to 39.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,614 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of injured people were recovered from Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip as the Israeli bombing continued. The bodies of two Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli bombing on the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip yesterday evening were… pic.twitter.com/ZXmjNazL9v — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 5, 2024

(PC, WAFA)