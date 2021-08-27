Pregnant Palestinian Prisoner Appeals for International Intervention to Release Her

Palestinian Anhar Al-Deek, who is nine months pregnant, has appealed for international intervention to release her from Israeli prison, so she can have her baby at home.

Twenty-six-year-old Al-Deek from the Kafr Ni’ma town, west of Ramallah, has sent a letter to her family urging them to call on the international community to help secure her freedom.

Anhar Al-Deek a pregnant Palestinian prisoner wrote this letter to her family#saveAnhar #انقذوا_انهار_الديك pic.twitter.com/m9T3Ha8jUH — 🇵🇸آية (@ayalhamad) August 25, 2021

“What should I do if I give birth far from you? I am tied up, how can I give birth via cesarean section when I am alone in prison?” Anhar wrote in her letter to her family, adding: “I am exhausted, and I had severe pains in the pelvis and severe pain in my legs due to sleeping on the prison beds. I do not know how I want to sleep on it after my delivery operation.”

“How do I want to take my first steps after the operation, and how the warden holds my hands in disgust.”

“Israeli prison administration still wants to put me in isolation, my son and me,” she warned.

Humanitarian institutions urge the Israeli occupation to release the Palestinian detainee Anhar al-Deek (25) who is pregnant in her ninth month and is expected to give birth to her baby inside her detention cell.#انقذوا_انهار_الديك pic.twitter.com/hxALECXuWv — الرَّغد 𓂆 (@ragha7d1) August 23, 2021

Anhar has been imprisoned for five months on charges of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near an illegal settlement outpost, however, no verdict has yet been issued against her yet.

The Israeli prison authorities allowed her husband to visit her only once since her arrest.

Anhar’s mother, Aisha Al-Deek, told Anadolu that her daughter is living in a difficult psychological state, and there are real fears for her life during the birth.

"I miss my daughter Juliana so much. I am praying I could hug her and see her in my arms." Anhar Al-Deek, a Palestinian mother urges in a letter human rights defenders to press the Israeli occupation to release her as her delivery date is nearing. pic.twitter.com/aov36HVePb — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) August 25, 2021

Anhar has been diagnosed with depression and is fretting over her baby being delivered in squalid and dirty conditions, she added.

“We have contacted all the competent human rights and official bodies, consuls and embassies. We do not want anything but to allow Anhar to deliver her baby outside the prison,” Anhar’s mother said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)