‘Price of Blood’ – Abu Obeida Praises Kedumim Operation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, Abu Obeida, praises the operation near Kedumim that killed three Israelis, affirming that Israel’s attempts to undermine West Bank resistance in support of Gaza will fail.

The spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, Abu Obeida, has praised the recent operation in the West Bank that resulted in the killing of three Israelis. He stressed that Israel’s efforts to deter West Bank resistance fighters from supporting Gaza are “destined to fail.”

In a statement, Abu Obeida described the resistance fighters in Gaza as “brave heroes” who continue to demonstrate their commitment at the heart of the ongoing “Flood of Al-Aqsa” battle. He reaffirmed that the Israeli occupation’s efforts, along with its allies, to suppress the West Bank resistance will not succeed.

Addressing the Israeli occupation, Abu Obeida declared: “The enemy must know that if it continues its aggression against Gaza and the West Bank, it will pay the price with the blood of its soldiers and settlers.”

He further emphasized that the occupation “will never enjoy peace and security until our people do.”

Earlier today, Israeli emergency services confirmed the deaths of three settlers, in a shooting near the Kedumim settlement, east of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank. Israeli media reported that the victims were traveling in separate cars, and that the operation also led to the injury of nine others, one of whom is in critical condition.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army and settlers have escalated their violence in the West Bank, killing and wounding thousands while arresting over 11,000 Palestinians.

The Israeli military assaults and settler-led pogroms have provoked a strong response from Palestinian resistance groups, especially in the northern West Bank towns and refugee camps.

Under Israeli pressure, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has also participated in efforts to suppress the resistance. While PA violence has primarily focused on the Jenin refugee camp, its security forces have carried out raids in other Palestinian areas across the West Bank.

This latest attack comes in the wake of this Israeli-PA crackdown, raising questions about the effectiveness of such violent tactics, which have failed to achieve any strategic victory for Israel in Gaza as well, despite 15 months of ongoing genocide.

(The Palestine Chronicle)