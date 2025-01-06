War Crimes in Gaza – Around 50 Cases Filed against Israeli Soldiers Worldwide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz said cases have been filed in South Africa, Sri Lanka, Belgium, France, and Brazil against Israeli soldiers.

Pro-Palestinian organizations have filed 50 complaints in courts around the world against Israeli soldiers for committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, according to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

“About 50 complaints have been filed against reserve soldiers, 10 of which have been investigated without any arrests recorded so far,” KAN, cited by the Anadolu news agency, reported.

KAN did not name these countries. However, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said cases have been filed in South Africa, Sri Lanka, Belgium, France, and Brazil against Israeli soldiers.

“No official instructions have been issued to ban travel to specific countries, but special cases are being dealt with cautiously,” KAN reportedly added.

‘High-Risk Trips’

According to the channel, Israeli security authorities have recommended re-evaluating “high-risk” trips.

“Assessing legal risks has become an essential part of the decision-making process, with directives issued to reduce activity on social networks,” it added.

50 complaints filed against Israeli soldiers abroad for war crimes in Gaza https://t.co/91EAPhktuA — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) January 6, 2025

Haaretz reported that active-duty soldiers “must have their travel destinations approved by senior commanders.” However, the report added, “the Military Advocate General’s Corps has expressed concern over the lack of oversight for reservists.”

Citing the army’s information security department, KAN said Israeli soldiers publish nearly one million posts every day on social media platforms that document their involvement in war crimes in Gaza, according to Anadolu.

Soldier Flees Brazil

On Sunday, an Israeli soldier under investigation for alleged war crimes committed in Gaza, reportedly fled Brazil to avoid arrest.

The incident follows a federal court ruling in Brazil ordering the investigation of the soldier, based on charges brought by the Belgian-based human rights organization, The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF).

The soldier, who was on vacation in Brazil, is accused of participating in massive demolitions of civilian homes in Gaza “during a systematic campaign of destruction.”

“These acts are part of a broader effort to impose unbearable living conditions on Palestinian civilians, constituting genocide and crimes against humanity under international law,” the HRF said in a statement on Friday.

The evidence presented includes video footage, geolocation data, and photographs showing the suspect “personally planting explosives and participating in the destruction of entire neighborhoods.”

“These materials prove beyond doubt the suspect’s direct involvement in these heinous acts,” said the organization.

Government Involvement

The HRF said on Sunday that the Israeli army radio confirmed that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs “has facilitated Yuval Vagdani’s escape from Brazil.” Citing a post from the army radio, the HRF said the intervention was “obstructing justice and undermining accountability for war crimes.”

“Brazil and the global community must take a firm stand against this blatant evasion. Justice cannot be selective or optional. War criminals must be held accountable,” stressed the organization.

The Israeli army radio confirms that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has facilitated Yuval Vagdani’s escape from Brazil, obstructing justice and undermining accountability for war crimes. Brazil and the global community must take a firm stand against this blatant evasion.… pic.twitter.com/U0CJnm6MFt — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) January 5, 2025

Earlier on Monday, the radio reported that Israel’s ambassador to Brazil, Danny Sonnenschein, Israel’s ambassador to Brazil, denied that there was an arrest warrant against the soldier.

“There was no arrest warrant against him, but there was some anxiety when a border inspector told him that his belongings needed to be checked – apparently his name appeared in the systems and it was necessary to find out that there was nothing that required him to remain,” the radio said on X.

According to Haaretz, “a joint task force of the Military Advocate General’s Corps, the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council, and the Shin Bet is now analyzing risks to soldiers in various countries and monitoring potential investigations, like the one launched in Brazil.”

‘Unprecedented Complaint’

Last October, the HRF filed “an unprecedented and historical complaint” with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“This complaint, supported by over 8,000 pieces of verifiable evidence—including videos, audio recordings, forensic reports, and social media documentation—demonstrates the soldiers’ direct involvement in these atrocities,” the organization explained.

“All of the named soldiers were located in Gaza during the genocidal assault, and the evidence reveals their participation in violations of international law,” it added.

The foundation is named after the six-year-old Hind Rajab who was killed, along with six of her family members and two paramedics, by Israeli forces in Gaza.

(PC, Anadolu)