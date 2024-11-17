Pro-Israel Protesters Harass Jeremy Corbyn outside Anti-Racism Summit

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

British MP Jeremy Corbyn was harassed by a group of pro-Israeli protesters outside a London venue of an anti-racism conference where he was scheduled to speak on Saturday.

The protesters approached him, shouting and accusing Corbyn of antisemitism, the Anadolu news agency reported, with security stepping in to prevent the situation from escalating.

“Stop the lies. There is no genocide in Gaza,” a banner, held by the protesters, read.

British MP Jeremy Corbyn harassed by pro-Israeli protesters outside venue of anti-racism conference ⤵️ 🗣️ They accused Corbyn of antisemitism, saying ’Stop the lies, there is no genocide in Gaza’ 🔴 Israel has killed nearly 44,000 people in Gazahttps://t.co/pWnZXhJAl7 pic.twitter.com/gyQtd9TLCn — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) November 16, 2024

‘Opposing Antisemitism’ Panel

Corbyn, a prominent former Labor Party leader, participated in the opening plenary session at the Summit Against Racism & The Far Right, on the topic of “After Trump: Resisting the rise of the international far right – Opposing racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism.”

Other speakers on the panel included Aamer Anwar, a human rights lawyer, David Rosenberg of the Jewish Socialists Group and Lewis Neilsen, a Stand Up to Racism Anti Fascist Officer.

“We’re in a period that has horrible parallels to the 1920s and 1930s in Germany,” Corbyn said at the summit.

Corbyn, who is also vice president of the Stop the War UK body, has consistently spoken up against Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the supply of arms to Tel Aviv.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Over 43,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,799 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,601 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

There is a very simple reason why the UK government refuses to acknowledge the genocide in Gaza. If they did, they would be admitting their own complicity in one of the greatest crimes of our time. End all arms sales to Israel, now. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 14, 2024

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the enclave.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

Horrific scenes following an Israeli massacre targeting the Abu Assi School in the Shati refugee camp, in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/zOXpS8fmHu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 16, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)