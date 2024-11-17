‘Security Concerns’ – Israeli President Cancels Trip to COP29 Conference 

November 17, 2024 News
Israeli President Isaac Herzog signs a bomb destined at Gaza with the writing "Counting on you". (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Tel Aviv still has a pavilion at the conference, with an Israeli delegation participating “under tight security,” according to a report.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has decided to cancel his participation in the UN Climate Change Conference, COP29, held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku due to “security concerns,” his office said on Saturday.

A statement reported by Israeli Channel 12 stated that “in light of the security situation assessment and for security concerns, President Herzog has decided to cancel his trip to Azerbaijan to attend the climate summit,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

The statement did not provide details on the “security concerns,” Anadolu said, adding that Herzog’s visit was planned to last only a few hours.

COP29 began in Baku, on November 11 and will be held until November 20, with Herzog’s participation having been scheduled for November 20.

Israeli Presence Confirmed

However, three Israeli ministers “representing the environmental protection, energy, and transportation ministries and dozens of officials are still attending the conference,” the Times of Israel reported.

“Israeli figures are also taking part in events outside the pavilion,” amongst them several interfaith sessions.

The report quoted the Israeli Foreign Ministry climate envoy Gideon Behar as saying: “We attribute great importance to our participation at COP,” adding that “We cannot (give the impression) that the war has closed us off. We are part of the international community … and have solutions and technology to offer.”

Fuel Companies Slammed

Protests have been held against Israel’s participation at the COP29 conference, with demonstrators demanding a global energy embargo on Israel, according to reports.

Protesters held a banner reading “Stop Fueling Genocide” and posters reading “Defund Genocide!”

Organizations participating in the conference also highlighted how major fossil fuel companies enable and profit from Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The fossil fuel industry is culpable in death and destruction around the world, not only through the climate crisis they cause but through the violence they fuel,” Oil Change International said in a statement on Thursday.

“Investor-owned and private oil companies supply 66% of oil to Israel- more than a third (35%) of that from major oil companies like Chevron, Shell, and BP-  despite genocide warnings from the International Court of Justice,” the statement added.

It further noted that “BP is among the top corporate suppliers of oil to Israel. It operates and is the largest owner of the BTC pipeline, which transports Azeri oil that is ultimately sent to Israel. “

Mohammed Usrof, who represented the Palestinian Youth Climate Negotiation Team, said at the conference: “The complicity of international corporations and governments in fueling Israel’s war machine represents the latest chapter in a long history of fossil fuel companies enabling genocide and mass atrocities.”

He added: “Every shipment of oil to Israel carries the weight of Palestinian lives.”

(PC, Anadolu)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*