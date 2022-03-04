Pro-Israel Zelensky Laments Bennett’s Lack of Support: ‘You Are Not Wrapped in Ukrainian Flag’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday expressed his disappointment at Israel’s response to his request for aid, according to Israeli media.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, Zelensky said during a press conference that he “expected greater support from Prime Minister (Naftali) Bennett.”

Zelensky says he's disappointed by Bennett: 'I don't feel he is wrapped in our flag' | The Times of Israel – Israel should condemn Putin’s aggression in the strongest terms https://t.co/IK3GFF7zFV — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) March 3, 2022

“I saw a nice picture of Jews wrapped in (Ukrainian) flags by the Western Wall,” The Jerusalem Post reported Zelensky as saying.

“I did not feel that the Israeli prime minister is wrapped in our flag,” Zelensky added.

During the latest Israeli war on Gaza, Zelensky expressed complete solidarity towards Israel. He took to Twitter to lament on the supposed tragedy that Israel was going through.

The sky of #Israel is strewn with missiles. Some cities are on fire. There are victims. Many wounded. Many human tragedies. It is impossible to look at all this without grief and sorrow. It is necessary to stop the escalation immediately for the sake of people's lives. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 12, 2021

“The sky of Israel is strewn with missiles. Some cities are on fire. There are victims. Many wounded. Many human tragedies,” Zelensky tweeted on May 12, completely ignoring Israel’s bombing on Gaza.

“It is impossible to look at all this without grief and sorrow. It is necessary to stop the escalation immediately for the sake of people’s lives,” Zelensky concluded at the time.

(The Palestine Chronicle)