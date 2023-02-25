Pro-Palestine Activists Call on Pret A Manger to Cancel Deal with Israel

February 25, 2023 Articles, Videos
Activists in Manchester lead a demonstration into the stores of food retailer Pret A Manger. (Photo: Supplied)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘University of Manchester Friends of Palestine’ and ‘Youth Front for Palestine’ led a demonstration on Wednesday through the Manchester streets and into the stores of food retailer Pret A Manger to protest their plans for 40 new stores in Israel.

The rally was held on the same day Israel killed 11 Palestinians in a raid on Nablus. 102 Palestinians were also injured, in what Palestinians describe as the latest Israeli massacre in the West Bank. 

Supported by Manchester Palestine Action and Manchester PSC, the pro-Palestine activists marched into the University of Manchester Pret a Manger with flags and a banner that read, “Pret A Manger, Don’t Serve Israeli Apartheid”. The crowd also chanted “Pret, Pret, Pret a Manger, how many Palestinians killed today,” while speeches were read inside the store. 

Among other voices, the UK-based organization Friends of Al-Aqsa is calling on people to pressure Pret before confirmation of the deal to build 40 stores in Israel is due in March 2023.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

