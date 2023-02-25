Pro-Palestine Activists Call on Pret A Manger to Cancel Deal with Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘University of Manchester Friends of Palestine’ and ‘Youth Front for Palestine’ led a demonstration on Wednesday through the Manchester streets and into the stores of food retailer Pret A Manger to protest their plans for 40 new stores in Israel.

The rally was held on the same day Israel killed 11 Palestinians in a raid on Nablus. 102 Palestinians were also injured, in what Palestinians describe as the latest Israeli massacre in the West Bank.

Manchester groups storm Pret a Manger on the day Israel killed 10 Palestinians in Nablus to protest plans to build 40 new stores in Apartheid Israel.#PretApartheid pic.twitter.com/Pq6enUv4nj — MANPalestine Action (@ManPalestine) February 23, 2023

Supported by Manchester Palestine Action and Manchester PSC, the pro-Palestine activists marched into the University of Manchester Pret a Manger with flags and a banner that read, “Pret A Manger, Don’t Serve Israeli Apartheid”. The crowd also chanted “Pret, Pret, Pret a Manger, how many Palestinians killed today,” while speeches were read inside the store.

Now in Manchester: Dedication to the lives of the ten Palestinians murdered today during the Israeli raid in Nablus. The protest was against food retailer Pret a Manger setting up 40 new stores in Israel.#FreePalestine#LongLiveTheResistance pic.twitter.com/bQU6Key4U5 — MANPalestine Action (@ManPalestine) February 22, 2023

Among other voices, the UK-based organization Friends of Al-Aqsa is calling on people to pressure Pret before confirmation of the deal to build 40 stores in Israel is due in March 2023.

(The Palestine Chronicle)