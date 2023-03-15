Israeli Occupation Forces Seal off Checkpoint near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday sealed off the Jab’a military checkpoint, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Jerusalem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the gun-toting soldiers closed the intermittently staffed checkpoint, located between al-Ram and Jab’a towns.

The closure caused a traffic jam, obstructing the movement of Palestinians traveling toward Route 60 and forcing them to use longer alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement within the occupied West Bank through a complex combination of approximately 500 fixed checkpoints, hundreds of flying checkpoints, settler-only roads, over 200 military bases, and various other physical obstructions.

(WAFA, PC)