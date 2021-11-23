Putin, Abbas Hold Official Dialogue in Sochi (VIDEO)

November 23, 2021 Blog, News
PA President Mahmoud Abbas (L) with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Video Grab)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abbas, who arrived in the Russian city on Monday, briefed President Putin on the latest developments related to Palestine, and also discussed coordinating their common positions and strengthening bilateral relations.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the historic friendly relations between the two peoples and leaderships, as well as many other international and regional issues of common interest.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*