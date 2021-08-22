Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Islamic Jihad Leader in Ramallah

Palestinian security forces on Sunday arrested senior Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan, reports Anadolu Agency.

Adnan was detained during his participation in a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah to demand the release of activists held during a rally to call for bringing killers of political activist Nizar Banat to justice, the Lawyers for Justice group said.

Adnan was repeatedly detained by Israeli forces and had staged several hunger strikes to protest his detention.

In 2012, Adnan staged a 66-day hunger strike in protest of his detention, forcing Israeli authorities to release him. He staged similar hunger strikes in 2015 and 2018.

There was no comment from the Palestinian Authority on the report.

On Saturday, Palestinian security forces banned a protest in Ramallah to call for bringing Banat’s killers to accountability.

