Putin: Israeli Ground Offensive Would Be ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

October 13, 2023 Blog, News
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Kremlin, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza would be ‘absolutely unacceptable’.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza would lead to a level of civilian casualties that would be “absolutely unacceptable”.

Speaking at a summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin commented on the Israeli military’s call for over one million civilians in Gaza to relocate within 24 hours and on the decision to amass tanks at the southern border.

“The civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable. Now the main thing is to stop the bloodshed,” Putin said.

The Russian President also reiterated that Russia supports a two-state solution and a peaceful solution to the conflict.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*