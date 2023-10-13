Putin: Israeli Ground Offensive Would Be ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza would lead to a level of civilian casualties that would be “absolutely unacceptable”.

#PUTIN: The Israeli ground operation in #Gaza will lead to civilian casualties, and the most important thing is to stop the bloodshed. pic.twitter.com/1SfSc1Ra30 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2023

Speaking at a summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin commented on the Israeli military’s call for over one million civilians in Gaza to relocate within 24 hours and on the decision to amass tanks at the southern border.

‘Psychological Warfare’, while Israel calls on Palestinians to relocate en masse, adding more fear and confusion to a horrific war, where thousands were killed and wounded in an ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/jxwLk8Oua9 pic.twitter.com/H0PQ2jn6d2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2023

“The civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable. Now the main thing is to stop the bloodshed,” Putin said.

The Russian President also reiterated that Russia supports a two-state solution and a peaceful solution to the conflict.

(The Palestine Chronicle)