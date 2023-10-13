West Bank: Israeli Forces Kill Nine Palestinians, Including Children, in 24 Hours

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces killed nine Palestinians in 24 hours during confrontations in several areas of the occupied West Bank.

Qalqilya

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that 17-year-old Muhthadi Majed Salim died after he had been shot and injured by live ammunition in the town of Jayyus, near Qalqilya.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Salim was shot in the back with live ammunition and that Israeli forces stopped the ambulance transporting him to the hospital and prevented it from passing.

Another young Palestinian man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, has been killed in the village of An-Nabi Elias, east of Qalqilya.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The number of Palestinians killed in Occupied West Bank has risen to 9 and the number of wounded to 130 due to Israeli army gunfire in confrontations in several areas of the occupied West Bank.

Ramallah

A young Palestinian man succumbed to the wounds he sustained by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Deir Ibzi’, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that 24-year-old Suleiman Fareed Malsa was critically injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli occupation forces on Thursday.

Malsa was subsequently rushed to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where his condition was described as critical. He was pronounced dead on Friday.

Tulkarem

According to WAFA, the Israeli occupation soldier opened fire at the protesters, killing three young men and injuring many others.

The identity of the three victims has not yet been confirmed.

Nablus

A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli occupation forces near the Beit Furik military checkpoint, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Medical sources confirmed that Amir Mleitat, 14, was hit by a live Israeli shot to the head during confrontations.

A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli occupation forces near the Beit Furik military checkpoint, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Medical sources confirmed that Amir Mleitat, 14, was hit by a live Israeli shot to the head during confrontations.

Beit Ula

A young Palestinian man was killed after being injured by live Israeli military gunfire during confrontations in the town of Beit Ula, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to WAFA.

Issa Al-Amleh, 21, succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli occupation forces during massive demonstrations against the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

A young Palestinian man was killed after being injured by live Israeli military gunfire during confrontations in the town of Beit Ula, near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Tubas

A young Palestinian man was killed after being injured by live Israeli military gunfire during confrontations in the occupied West Bank province of Tubas, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that a young man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli occupation forces during a public demonstration against the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

(PC, WAFA)