West Bank: Israeli Forces Kill Nine Palestinians, Including Children, in 24 Hours

October 13, 2023 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces killed nine Palestinians in 24 hours during confrontations in several areas of the occupied West Bank.

Qalqilya

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that 17-year-old Muhthadi Majed Salim died after he had been shot and injured by live ammunition in the town of Jayyus, near Qalqilya.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Salim was shot in the back with live ammunition and that Israeli forces stopped the ambulance transporting him to the hospital and prevented it from passing. 

Another young Palestinian man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, has been killed in the village of An-Nabi Elias, east of Qalqilya.

Ramallah

A young Palestinian man succumbed to the wounds he sustained by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Deir Ibzi’, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that 24-year-old Suleiman Fareed Malsa was critically injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli occupation forces on Thursday. 

Malsa  was subsequently rushed to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where his condition was described as critical. He was pronounced dead on Friday. 

Tulkarem

According to WAFA, the Israeli occupation soldier opened fire at the protesters, killing three young men and injuring many others.

The identity of the three victims has not yet been confirmed.

Nablus

A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli occupation forces near the Beit Furik military checkpoint, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Medical sources confirmed that Amir Mleitat, 14, was hit by a live Israeli shot to the head during confrontations.

Beit Ula

A young Palestinian man was killed after being injured by live Israeli military gunfire during confrontations in the town of Beit Ula, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to WAFA.

Issa Al-Amleh, 21, succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli occupation forces during massive demonstrations against the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Tubas

A young Palestinian man was killed after being injured by live Israeli military gunfire during confrontations in the occupied West Bank province of Tubas, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that a young man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli occupation forces during a public demonstration against the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*