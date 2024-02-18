Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli Military Raid of Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinians were killed and two others injured on Sunday in an Israeli military raid of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the victims were identified as Nabil Atta, 19, and Mohmmad Fayez, 36, who were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Tulkarm refugee camp.

Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces surrounded a house inside the camp and prevented ambulances from reaching the area.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Watch: Israeli military vehicles in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm after an Israeli raid in the morning, two Palestinians were killed according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/OGc15TY2qw — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 18, 2024

At least 398 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 4,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory since October 7, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,985 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,883 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, AA)