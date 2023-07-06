Ramzy Baroud Tells TRT: Palestinian Resistance in Jenin Will Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an interview with TRT World News program, the New Hour, Palestinian author and journalist Ramzy Baroud said that his hope is always on the Palestinian people, their unity and communal solidarity.

The interview took place shortly after the Israeli occupation army redeployed around the town of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp following nearly two days of constant raids and destruction.

The Israeli invasion of Jenin killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 120 more, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“Jenin is simply destroyed, and this is not the first time that Israel destroys Jenin,” Baroud, who is also the author of the book ‘Searching Jenin’, said.

“Israel didn’t go after the so-called ‘terrorist infrastructure’ but the people, which means that in Israel’s mind, all of Jenin deserves this kind of ‘collective punishment’,” he added.

Below is the interview conducted with Baroud, the editor of The Palestine Chronicle newspaper.

(PC, TRT)