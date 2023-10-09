‘We Do Not Accept Humiliation’: Lions’ Den Call for Mass Mobilization in Palestine

A military march titled ‘The Lions’ Den’, was organized in Gaza on the 35th anniversary of Hamas. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance group Lions’ Den called for a mass mobilization in support of Al-Aqsa Flood operation at 7 pm.

In a statement published on their Telegram channel, the group called on Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank to “take up arms immediately and prepare Molotov cocktails, knives, and (…) explosive device.”

War on Gaza: Hundreds Killed, Thousands Wounded – LIVE BLOG

“We do not accept humiliation”, the group said.

“Do not wait for the settlers to attack your villages, but rather stand up as one man and attack them. If they see in you courage and bravery, they will be defeated.

“The Al-Aqsa flood is the battle for all Palestinians, it is the great battle of liberation.

“Carry your weapons and do not fear. History will be written by those who responded to the call”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

