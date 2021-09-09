Recently Released, Anhar Al-Deek, Gives Birth to Healthy Baby Boy (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

September 9, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Anhar al-Deek with her son. (Photo: via QNN)

Recently released Palestinian prisoner Anhar Al-Deek has today given birth to her son Alaa.

Anhar was released on September 2 after a mass social media campaign calling for her to be allowed out of prison to give birth to her son.

Israel relented and released her on condition she remain under house arrest and pay bail of 40,000 shekels ($12,500).

Twenty-five-year-old Al-Deek is from the Kafr Ni’ma town west of Ramallah and has been detained for five months on charges of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near an illegal settlement outpost, however, no verdict has yet been issued against her.

Al-Deek was concerned that the harsh prison conditions would not be suitable for her delivery, particularly since the delivery was going to be cesarean.

She still though may have to go back to prison with her newborn baby if she is to serve time for her political activities.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.