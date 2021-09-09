Recently released Palestinian prisoner Anhar Al-Deek has today given birth to her son Alaa.

Anhar was released on September 2 after a mass social media campaign calling for her to be allowed out of prison to give birth to her son.

Israel relented and released her on condition she remain under house arrest and pay bail of 40,000 shekels ($12,500).

"I was battered severely even though I said that I was pregnant." Anhar al Deek, who was recently released in her ninth month of pregnancy, says she was interrogated and subjected to solitary confinement during her detention in an Israeli jail pic.twitter.com/rfbkyEeukB — TRT World (@trtworld) September 7, 2021

Twenty-five-year-old Al-Deek is from the Kafr Ni’ma town west of Ramallah and has been detained for five months on charges of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near an illegal settlement outpost, however, no verdict has yet been issued against her.

Al-Deek was concerned that the harsh prison conditions would not be suitable for her delivery, particularly since the delivery was going to be cesarean.

Anhar Al Deek recently released from Israeli prison after massive public pressure gives birth to baby boy. It's not a crime to to want your family members close by when giving birth. Mabrouk. ❤💖💞 https://t.co/DDP8GuSQAB — Bint (@PalBint) September 9, 2021

She still though may have to go back to prison with her newborn baby if she is to serve time for her political activities.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)