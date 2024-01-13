US Renews Bombing of Yemen’s Capital Sana’a

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States renewed its strike on the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Saturday, according to a statement by the American army.

“At 3:45 am (Sana’a time) on Jan 13., US forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

“This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” the statement added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, announced on Friday that US and British forces launched 73 strikes on Yemen, killing five of its fighters.

In a statement, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said “The American-British enemy, in the context of its support for the continuation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen with 73 strikes.”

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he ordered the strikes “in direct response to unprecedented Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea.”

The action comes after Washington and London vowed to retaliate against attacks on Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Russia on Friday strongly condemned the overnight airstrikes conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen.

“As we warned, to justify their aggression, the Anglo-Saxons are trying to use UN Security Council Resolution 2722, adopted the day before under the pretext of ensuring the safety of navigation in the Red Sea,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.

The UN Security Council adopted resolution 2722 on Thursday, condemning attacks by Yemen’s Ansarallah group and demanding “an immediate halt on all attacks on merchants and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.”

Ansarallah said that they will continue to target ships going to or returning from Israeli ports until Tel Aviv ends its genocidal war on Gaza and allows for critical aid to reach the starving population of the Strip.

