Red Cross Urged to Check Palestinian Women Prisoners’ Conditions in Damon Prison

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday to visit Palestinian women prisoners in Israel’s Damon prison and check their health conditions, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Commission urged the ICRC to send an “urgent medical team to Damon prison to inspect the health conditions of the infected female prisoners and the female prisoners who are subject to sanitary isolation, and to provide them with all the necessary medicines, food and sterilizers.”

Seven Palestinian women prisoners, incarcerated in the Israeli prison of 'Damon', have contracted Covid-19 and their health conditions are not known yet. Source: The Commission of Detainees Affairs. pic.twitter.com/kdmmdIdrnp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 15, 2022

“The number of female prisoners infected with the coronavirus has risen to seven, which doubles the anxiety and fear for them,” the statement said.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported, on Thursday, that the number of prisoners infected with the coronavirus since April 2021 climbed to 410.

According to Palestinian NGOs, there are around 4,600 Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons, including at least 600 sick prisoners.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)