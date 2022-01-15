Red Cross Urged to Check Palestinian Women Prisoners’ Conditions in Damon Prison

January 15, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian women detained by Israel reportedly face various forms of torture. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday to visit Palestinian women prisoners in Israel’s Damon prison and check their health conditions, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Commission urged the ICRC to send an “urgent medical team to Damon prison to inspect the health conditions of the infected female prisoners and the female prisoners who are subject to sanitary isolation, and to provide them with all the necessary medicines, food and sterilizers.”

“The number of female prisoners infected with the coronavirus has risen to seven, which doubles the anxiety and fear for them,” the statement said.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported, on Thursday, that the number of prisoners infected with the coronavirus since April 2021 climbed to 410.

According to Palestinian NGOs, there are around 4,600 Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons, including at least 600 sick prisoners.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

