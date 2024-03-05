Who Cut the Red Sea Cables – And is This Linked to Gaza?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Claims by Israeli media that the Yemeni Armed Forces, associated with the Ansarallah (Houthi), have been denied by the group in recent days.

Three cables providing global internet and telecommunications have been cut in the Red Sea on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

It is unclear how the lines were cut. “There has been concern about the cables being targeted in the Houthi campaign,” Associated Press reported, noting that, however, “the Houthis have denied attacking the lines.”

Citing the Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications, AP reported that the outage affected 25 percent of the data flow through the Red Sea cable. The Red Sea route was described as “crucial for data moving from Asia to Europe”.

On Tuesday, thousands of users of Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms reported problems affecting their accounts.

According to the Downdetector website, more than 300,000 reports of service outages were submitted to Facebook, and more than 20,000 reports were filed by Instagram users.

Facebook is not working check your phone 🤳🤳🤳🤳#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ivq9Nlzx1p — Waseem Sajad (@CEOONemarkPvt) March 5, 2024

Claims Denied

The Israeli news website Globes alleged that the Ansarallah had damaged four communications cables in the Red Sea between Jeddah and Djibouti, and that repairing them may take at least eight weeks.

The Ansarallah group stated in February that it is ready to engage in a protracted conflict with the Western coalition led by the US, even in a scenario in which the Israeli war on Gaza lasts for years.

Ansarallah was one of the first Arab Resistance groups to stand in solidarity with Gaza, amid an ongoing Israeli genocidal war against the Strip.

The group made it clear that it had no intention of targeting any other ship aside from those that are bound to Israel, declaring that they would only stop when Israel ends its war.

Washington answered by creating a war coalition, named Operation Prosperity Guardian, and began launching strikes at Yemeni targets, killing and wounding many.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,631 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,042 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

