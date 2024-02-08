Ansarallah Strike again – Germany, Others Pays Price for Supporting Israel

Germany is suffering the consequences of helping Israel prolong its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

When Germany embraced a pro-Israeli stance in its genocidal war on Gaza, it did so for reasons pertaining to its domestic politics and foreign policy agenda as well.

As the war continued, Germany increased its support for Israel, though many were accusing Israel of committing an outright genocide against a besieged population trapped in the very small Gaza Strip.

Like Germany, Yemen’s Ansarallah, also developed a position, a strongly pro-Palestinian one.

And as Germany translated its political backing of Israel into action – through the supplies of weapons, intelligence, etc – Ansarallah, too backed their position with action: preventing all ships bound to Israel from passing through Bab Al-Mandab in the red Sea.

Now, Germany is suffering the consequences of helping Israel prolong its genocidal war. It is being hit hard in terms of economic losses.

Consequences for German Ports

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy revealed yesterday that the number of incoming cargo ships has decreased by 25 percent as a result of the attacks by the Ansarallah Houthi movement in the Red Sea.

“The amount of freight transported through the Red Sea has once again decreased in January,” a report issued by the Institute read.

“In December, it had plummeted by over half due to attacks by the Houthi rebels. Currently, over 80 percent fewer containers are passing through the sea route and the Suez Canal than would normally be expected. This also has consequences for German ports like Hamburg and Bremerhaven, where the number of incoming ships has decreased by 25 percent.”

Kiel also noted that “the reason for the drastic declines in freight volume is that container ships, following attacks by Houthi rebels, are now taking the detour around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope instead of passing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.”

While many Arab and Middle Eastern countries adopted a merely verbal stance in solidarity with the Palestinains, Ansarallah in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and various Arab Resistance groups in Syria took action.

Ansrallah’s action, however, proved most effective in threatening Western interests in the region, thus resulting in a violent US-British bombing campaign that continues to kill Yemenis.

Solidarity Continues

Ansrallah, who control most of the country’s coast on the Red Sea, had previously warned of its intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, and called on other countries to withdraw their crews from them and not approach them at sea.

A number of global shipping companies responded by suspending operations through the Red Sea.

Ansrallah repeatedly stressed that their actions in the Red Sea aim to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and said that they do not interfere with freedom of navigation in the region.

Since mid-January, the US and UK have launched strikes on Yemeni targets, describing them as a response to threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The global powers have, however, issued no sanctions against Israel while it carries out its genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,840 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, MEMO)