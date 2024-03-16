‘Reject AIPAC’ – Pro-Israel Lobby Faces Challenges amid Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The world is kind of deserting Israel right now,” Representative Tim Burchett, Republican of Tennessee, is reported as saying after meeting with AIPAC members at an event this week.

American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), one of Washington’s most powerful pro-Israel lobby groups, is facing intense challenges “as it seeks to maintain bipartisan support for Israel” amid the genocidal war on Gaza, according to a report by The New York Times.

In fact, according to the report, Israel “alienates some Democrats with its increasingly aggressive political tactics”.

Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip “has split Democrats and left Israel increasingly isolated internationally,” the paper reported.

“The world is kind of deserting Israel right now,” Representative Tim Burchett, Republican of Tennessee, is reported as saying after meeting with AIPAC members at an event this week. “So they’re worried about that.”

The report said AIPAC has traditionally been able to count on strong backing from members of both parties. However, it has “taken on a more overtly political role in recent years by helping fund electoral challenges to left-leaning Democrats it considers insufficiently supportive.”

The tension has reportedly been heightened due to discord in the Democratic Party over Israel due to the rising civilian death toll in Gaza and the restrictions placed on humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave.

AIPAC defines being "pro-Israel" as giving a blank check to Netanyahu and his far-right government as it bombs and starves Palestinian civilians, threatens mass deportations, endlessly expands the settlements, and imposes apartheid in occupied territory. https://t.co/IRFFf3NQ6f — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 14, 2024

Foreign Aid

There is also the issue of foreign aid, “where money for Israel is caught up in the dispute over providing assistance to Ukraine,” the report said.

Under the influence of former President Donald Trump’s administration, “many of AIPAC’s traditional allies on the right have opposed additional funds for Ukraine, blocking the House from moving ahead with legislation that would also provide billions to Israel,” the paper said.

According to the report, “it is a standoff that the group has so far been unable to help resolve.”

The paper quoted Martin S. Indyk – who was the US ambassador to Israel under President Bill Clinton and the former special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks under President Barack Obama – as saying “I think they’re in a bit of an identity crisis.”

“It gets disguised by their formidable ability to raise money, but their life has become very complicated,” Indyk reportedly added.

Netanyahu’s Support

Earlier this week, the lobby group held an event which saw about 1,600 donors and senior lawmakers from both parties, including Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic majority leader, “to rally support and show its muscle.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the conference via a video link on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the @AIPAC Conference: "I want to say a few words to you, Mr. President, and to our wonderful friends at AIPAC. Thank you for standing with Israel at all times and especially during these trying times. Thank you, AIPAC." pic.twitter.com/t7f2wcKdY4 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 12, 2024

“Let me be clear, Israel will win this war, no matter what,” Netanyahu said to rapturous applause from the attendees.

“And on behalf of the united people of Israel, I want to say Thank you, AIPAC. Thank you for everything you are doing for Israel. God bless Israel, God Bless America,” he reiterated.

However, a separate video montage was played for donors at the conference which featured Democratic members of Congress “criticizing Israel or expressing support for the Palestinians”, the New York Times report said.

‘Reject AIPAC’ Initiative

AIPAC’s approach has nonetheless faced criticism and protest, according to the paper.

“A coalition of progressive interest groups launched an initiative called ‘Reject AIPAC,’ an effort to counter the $100 million that AIPAC is expected to spend to defeat congressional candidates who have decried the civilian suffering in Gaza” due to Israel’s military assault.

Marshall Wittmann, a spokesman for AIPAC, reportedly said in a statement: “Our sole criteria for evaluating candidates from both parties is their position on strengthening the US-Israel relationship. We believe it is entirely consistent with progressive values to stand with the Jewish state.”

AIPAC is lying to members of Congress. They’re denying that Israel is blocking aid to starving Palestinians in Gaza. In the same breath, they’re lobbying for $14 billion in weapons funding to Israel. That’s exactly why we must #RejectAIPAC. Join us: https://t.co/EqIMUsgEi0 pic.twitter.com/jEWezRwUMN — IfNotNow🔥✡️ (@IfNotNowOrg) March 15, 2024

On the anti-AIPAC initiative, he stated “We will not be deterred in our efforts by an extremist anti-Israel fringe.”

Howerver, despite the ominous forecast, “AIPAC remains one of the most powerful interest groups in Washington”, according to the report.

It raised “a record amount of money in 2023”, and its super PAC, called United Democracy Project, obtained over $40 million to spend in campaigns since the beginning of the year, the New York Times said.

(The Palestine Chronicle)