‘Vivid Confirmation of Atrocities’ – Unarmed Palestinians Shot, Bulldozed by Israeli Forces

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The unarmed Palestinian men are shot by the Israeli forces, despite them waving a white flag – an international symbol of surrender.

Disturbing footage has emerged of two unarmed Palestinian men being shot and then bulldozed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

The footage, obtained exclusively by the Al-Jazeera news network reportedly shows the two men close to where Israeli forces are deployed in the vicinity of the Nabulsi roundabout, southwest of Gaza City.

The men were trying to return home to north Gaza, and the only way to get there was via Al-Rashid Street near the Nabulsi roundabout, according to Al-Jazeera.

One of the men approaches the Israeli forces while waving a white flag – used as an international symbol of surrender – and he is allowed to approach. He subsequently disappears from view in the footage.

The other young man turns around and walks back to where he came from.

The Israeli forces are then seen chasing after the man with a Namer military troop carrier.

He waves a small white flag to no avail, as Israeli forces open fire on him and he falls to the ground.

Israeli bulldozers then appear in the footage and the body of the first man is seen on the ground.

A bulldozer is then seen shovelling the bodies and burying them in the rubble of sand and dirt.

In the corner of the screen, witnesses are seen. Their fate is unknown.

‘Convincing Evidence’

Professor Richard Falk, a former UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestine told Al-Jazeera that the video is “a vivid confirmation of continuing Israeli atrocities directed at innocent and vulnerable and unthreatening Palestinian civilians” in Gaza.

Falk described it as “convincing evidence in real time”.

The latest footage follows that also obtained by Al-Jazeera and aired a few days ago which captured the moment four Palestinians, who appeared unarmed, were tracked and then killed in an Israeli drone attack in the besieged enclave.

In the footage, the four men are seen walking along a destroyed road amidst the rubble of homes devastated by the Israeli assault on the area.

The drone pursues and then fires on them, with the first missile strike killing two of the men instantly.

Another of the men manages to survive and stumbles further down the road before a second strike hits. The fourth man is also seen stumbling and then falls to his knees. Another missile strike hits him.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for “a thorough, independent and credible investigation” into the incident.

Ongoing Violation of ICJ Order

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January ordered Israel to take all measures to stop acts of genocide after South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Tel Aviv of violating the Genocide Convention in its ongoing military assault on Gaza.

In a new report released this week, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor found that over the two months that followed the ICJ ruling, Israel did not abide by the order and continued to commit genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Titled ‘Two Months after the International Court of Justice’s Ruling on Gaza: Escalation in Genocide and Absence of Accountability’, the report concluded that “The majority of the provisional measures outlined in the ruling were violated, and the crime of genocide was carried out on the same scale. Various forms and acts of genocide were committed with the intent of destroying the Palestinian people.”

The provisional measures which the Court ordered included for Israel to refrain from acts under the Genocide Convention, and to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide.

Euro-Med Monitor said despite the ruling, Israel “proceeds to carry out its crime of genocide at the same scale, including killing civilians, targeting civilians through systematic and widespread military attacks, and using illegal, indiscriminate, and highly destructive weapons.

Over 32,500 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

