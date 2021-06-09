Report: 337 Israeli Violations against Palestinian Journalists in May

Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate documented 337 Israeli violations against journalists and the media in the occupied Palestinian territories in May, including attacks carried out during the 11-day Israeli offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a report issued yesterday, the Syndicate said it monitored and documented 337 violations against journalists, of which 110 were in Gaza and 227 in the West Bank.

According to the Syndicate, three journalists were killed during the Israeli offensive on Gaza, 41 offices and media institutions were completely destroyed and 32 were partially destroyed, while homes of 27 journalists were targeted with missiles.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, 227 violations against journalists were documented, which included the detention of journalists, prevention of media coverage and deliberate targeting of media staff.

The syndicate said that 31 journalists were shot and injured, 32 suffocated from tear gas and others were injured after being deliberately targeted with stun grenades.

The syndicate documented 12 arrests, 15 cases of confiscation and destruction of equipment, in addition to banning journalists’ access to Jerusalem.

