Algerian President Praises Protest Movement, Condemns Normalization with Israel

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has told Al-Jazeera that the Hirak protest movement saved the state thanks to its peaceful nature. In his first interview with the broadcaster, Tebboune also criticized the normalization agreements between Arab states and Israel in the absence of peace and the restoration of Palestinian land.

The president pointed out that the “blessed” protest movement blocked the way for a fourth term in office for former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and thwarted those whom he called “the gang” from maintaining control over the Algerian state.

With regard to Algeria’s position on Palestine and normalization with Israel, Tebboune indicated that his country’s stance remains unchanged.

There is an Arab agreement on the principle of land for peace, he explained, and Algeria is committed to this position. “However, today there is neither peace nor land, so why should any Arab state agree to normalize relations [with Israel]?”

Tebboune confirmed that the recent army maneuvers in his country were aimed at ensuring that the Algerian armed forces are ready for any emergency.

