Report: Hamas, Israel Closer to Concluding Prisoner Exchange Deal

The chances of a prisoner exchange deal being completed between Israel and Hamas have increased over the past few days, a senior Israeli official said, explaining that Tel Aviv is now waiting for Egyptian mediators to convey Hamas’ offer to conclude the deal.

“The Egyptians are interested in the issue, and they understand that without a solution to the issue of [Israeli] prisoners and missing persons, there will be no reconstruction of the extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip,” Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted the senior Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying.

Sinwar: #Hamas ready to hold talks with #Israel on prisoner swap The Hamas leader said that "in the coming days we will be witnessing a dialogue in #Cairo with the aim of reaching agreements on the issues at hand."https://t.co/FrK7OjywEb — The Foreign Desk (@ForeignDeskNews) June 1, 2021

The newspaper pointed out that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz “will discuss these issues with his American counterparts during his quick visit to Washington today where he is expected to clarify once again Israel’s insistence on releasing Israelis detained by Hamas”.

The paper said an Israeli security delegation is scheduled to visit Cairo soon to discuss the matter.

Hamas official says real chance to achieve prisoner swap with Israel https://t.co/QTRpJihfZy pic.twitter.com/TRgwgyGjJm — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) June 1, 2021

It is unclear how many prisoners Hamas will demand in exchange for the four prisoners of war it is said to be holding. However, on Monday, Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar said the movement is ready for “immediate negotiations” to reach a prisoner exchange with Israel.

Following his meeting with Egyptian Intelligence chief, General Abbas Kamel in Gaza, Sinwar told reporters cryptically to “write down the number 1,111.”

“You will recall it well [in the future],” Sinwar said.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on a possible prisoner swap with Israel: 'Remember the number 1,111. I can't provide details about this number.' — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) May 31, 2021

Remarking on Sinwar’s hint, the Israeli official told the paper that “the problem is not the number, but the quality. We will not release prisoners with blood on their hands,” referring to Palestinians detained on charges of murder or attempted murder of Israelis.

Israel imprisons more than 4,500 Palestinians, including several hundred accused of murdering or attempting to kill Israelis.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)