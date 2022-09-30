UK Calls for Swift, Thorough Investigation into 7-Year-Old Palestinian Boy’s Death

Palestinian children bid farewell to their friend, Rayan Suliman. (Photo: via Days of Palestine TW Page)

The United Kingdom called on Friday for a swift and thorough investigation into the death of a seven-year-old Palestinian boy, after his father said he died of heart failure while being chased by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

Rayan Yaser Suliman was coming home from school with other schoolmates in the village of Tuqu when Israeli troops gave chase, and he “died on the spot from fear,” his father Yasser said, in an account disputed by the Israeli army.

Earlier, Palestinian health officials said Rayan had died on Thursday after falling from a significant height while running away from Israeli soldiers.

A medical official who inspected the boy’s body told Reuters that it bore no sign of physical trauma and that the death appeared consistent with heart failure.

Consulate General in Jerusalem said in a press statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the death of seven-year-old Rayyan on Thursday.

Israeli forces have carried out dozens of violent raids in the occupied West Bank in recent months, killing more than 80 Palestinians so far this year, and injuring hundreds.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

