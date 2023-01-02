Reports: Netanyahu Could Go on Official UAE Trip Next Week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to make an official trip to the UAE, according to Israeli media.

The date and program for the visit have yet to be set, sources told the news website The Times of Israel. However, according to the report, the visit could happen as soon as next week.

The trip would be the Likud party leader’s first official trip abroad since he became leader of Israel’s far-right government on Thursday, just 18 months after being pushed out of the job.

Emirati president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Netanyahu by telephone to “congratulate him for assuming leadership of the new Israeli government”, UAE state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

According to the Israeli premier’s office, bin Zayed also reiterated an invitation to Netanyahu to visit the UAE, adding “the two agreed that the visit would take place soon”.

Discussion of the visit comes despite the UAE cautioning Netanyahu ahead of the November election not to put extremist politicians in the government.

Though Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi ties appear warm, the UAE – as well as three other Arab countries that controversially agreed to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 – voted at the UN General Assembly last week to ask the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion regarding the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

The resolution, which passed with a strong majority, was also backed by Jordan and Egypt, who have had official relations with Israel for many years.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)