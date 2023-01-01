Report: Ukraine Exacts Revenge on Israel at UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made his country’s support for Israel at the UN contingent on the nation providing Kyiv with air defense systems, the news website Axios has claimed.

After not receiving any firm commitments from newly reinstated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian representatives allegedly opted not to oppose a recent anti-Israel resolution.

In its report on Saturday, Axios cited unnamed Ukrainian and Israeli officials as saying the two leaders held a phone conversation on Friday.

Netanyahu supposedly asked Zelensky to vote against, or at least abstain from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution that called on the International Court of Justice to issue a legal opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

That conversation was reportedly preceded by Kyiv’s refusal to oppose the document during a UN committee vote several weeks ago, according to Axios.

The article claimed that during the phone call, Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine could change its position if Netanyahu pledged military assistance to Kyiv amid its conflict with Russia.

While Netanyahu allegedly said he was ready to discuss “Zelensky’s requests in the future,” the Israeli prime minister stopped short of making any firm commitment, Axios reported.

According to the outlet, the Ukrainian head of state was not satisfied with that response and instructed his UN envoy not to attend the vote. A Ukrainian official claimed the decision was made “in order to give a chance to the relationship with Netanyahu,” the US news outlet claimed.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed to Axios that the phone call took place, but refused to provide details regarding its contents.

The UN resolution was adopted on Friday with the support of 87 countries. A total of 26 nations voted against it, and 53 abstained.

(RT, PC, SOCIAL)